Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $11.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ET opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 36,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

