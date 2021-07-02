Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENDV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.