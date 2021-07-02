Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.26. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 89.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,523,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

