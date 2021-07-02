Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

ENB opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

