Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,500 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4,315.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

