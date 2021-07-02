Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in IPG Photonics by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $210.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

