Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Afya as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Afya by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

AFYA stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Afya Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

