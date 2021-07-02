Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.52 million, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.00. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

