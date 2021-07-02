Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $535,914,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $124,491,000. CarVal Investors LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $115,974,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $53,368,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHK stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.32. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

