Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

