Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the May 31st total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 182,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,871. The company has a market cap of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.33. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

