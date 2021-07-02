EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.