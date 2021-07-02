Electra Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $23.21 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and approximately $44,324.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.49 or 0.00685960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,822,758,588 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

