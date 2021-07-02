Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Sells $148,130.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $146.08 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after purchasing an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.