Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-$40.80 million.

EDUC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

