Editas Medicine Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 66,384 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 892% compared to the typical volume of 6,693 call options.

Several research firms have commented on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.58. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

