Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Eco has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

