Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Eco has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.