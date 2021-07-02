Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 359,438 shares.The stock last traded at $34.18 and had previously closed at $34.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,769,000 after purchasing an additional 197,768 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

