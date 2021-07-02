eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lowered by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,981,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 433,786 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $243,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 42.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in eBay by 60,621.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,182,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.75. 170,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

