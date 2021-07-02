Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 72.4% in June

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,170,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 95,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EVG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. 168,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.