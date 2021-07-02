Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EFF stock remained flat at $$16.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,453. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,338,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

