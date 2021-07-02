Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 252,075 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 136,227 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 48,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,808. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

