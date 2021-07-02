East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Update

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSC opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. East Stone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

