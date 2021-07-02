E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.30 ($15.65) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.12 ($13.09).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.82 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.14. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

