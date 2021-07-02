DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS DYNR opened at $0.90 on Friday. DynaResource has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88.

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

