Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $645,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,726.77, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.29. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.95.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

