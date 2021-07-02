Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Masimo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Masimo by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.06. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

