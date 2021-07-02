Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $715,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

NYSE FLS opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

