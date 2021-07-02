Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $9,569,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $141.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.16. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.