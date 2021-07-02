Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 236.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

