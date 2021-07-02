DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,658,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,967,000 after buying an additional 207,974 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 372.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 593,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 467,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,172,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,605,000 after acquiring an additional 219,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 514,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,767. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.