Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 160,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.34 per share, with a total value of $10,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.96 per share, with a total value of $9,433,600.00.

Shares of ASAN traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,769. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.72. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $67.41.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

