Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

