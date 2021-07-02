Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Sells $176,000.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,126,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCT. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

