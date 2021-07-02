DubaiCoin Market Cap Reaches $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00047493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007422 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003220 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.