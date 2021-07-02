DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTF opened at $15.02 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

