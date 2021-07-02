Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

