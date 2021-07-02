Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 50.2% in June

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 1,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

