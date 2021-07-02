DRDGOLD’s (DRD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

DRD opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $923.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

