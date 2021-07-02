DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:DSL opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $18.55.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.