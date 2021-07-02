DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:DSL opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

