DopeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,279.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $548,864.30 and approximately $15,279.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 78.9% higher against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00400874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.