Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $466.02 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $469.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.