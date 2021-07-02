DOGGY Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and $8.34 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00127353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00169060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.41 or 1.00010177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,098,151,953 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

