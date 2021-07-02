DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $278.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.13. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of -257.49, a PEG ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.