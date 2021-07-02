Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $60.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

