DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

DLO opened at $52.07 on Monday. DLocal has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $56.19.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

