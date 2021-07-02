district0x (DNT) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, district0x has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $76.97 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00683589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

