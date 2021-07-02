Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $330,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $114.65. 124,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.