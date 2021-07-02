Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 791,892 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.14% of AutoNation worth $385,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

NYSE:AN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,898. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,226.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

