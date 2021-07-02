Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 695,859 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 695,859 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $359,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 321,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 216,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.72. 58,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,459. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

